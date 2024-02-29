PM on two-day visit to Telangana From march 4: Modi to kickstart LS campaign in TS

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of his successful trips to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a two-day trip to Telangana. It comes a day after the culmination of its 10-day Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra and the party finalisation of its candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

According to party sources, tentatively, Modi is to arrive on March 4. He will participate in the development programmes in the Adilabad district. He will kickstart the party's poll campaign there, addressing a public meeting. The Prime Minister will return and stay at Raj Bhavan overnight. He will launch several development programmes the next day in Sangareddy and address a public meeting there on March 5.

The saffron party had earlier won four parliament seats from the state in the 2019 general elections. Then it won eight assembly seats in a two-way contest between BJP and BRS in 2023 by garnering a 13.9% vote share. Both winnings factored the BJP's best-ever performance in Parliament and state assembly elections since the united AP and after the formation of Telangana.

As part of its southern strategy, the party that has decided to contest alone in all 17 Parliament segments is eying to win double-digit seats in the ensuing elections from Telangana.

This time, the party is testing waters in the AIMIM basin of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment for which it is mulling to field some new faces vis-a-vis Majlis chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The party leaders are tight-lipped over Modi paying a visit to the Bhagya Lakshmi temple in the Old City during his two-day visit. When asked, a senior party functionary told Hans India, "It cannot be ruled out. But it depends on the Prime Minister's schedule and the government's decision," he added.