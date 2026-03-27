PM, Union Ministers express shock over Markapuram bus tragedy

Vijayawada/Hyderabad: The nation was shaken by the horrific road accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, where a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry, leading to a massive fire that claimed 13 lives and left 22 injured. The tragedy has drawn widespread grief and condemnation from national and state leaders, who took to the social media platform X to express condolences and demand strong preventive measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as “tragic” on his official X handle, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing speedy recovery of the injured. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed shock, stating that the sight of passengers being burnt alive was heartbreaking. He urged the Andhra Pradesh government to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and extend all possible support to the victims’ families.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar also conveyed his grief, stressing that the injured must receive treatment on a war footing. He demanded a comprehensive investigation into the accident and strict measures to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.

Telangana BJP State unit President N Ramachander Rao said the accident was “deeply disturbing,” especially as women and children were among the victims. He urged the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure proper medical facilities for the injured and financial support for the families. He also called for stricter enforcement of transport safety regulations to avoid similar disasters.

Telangana BJLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy issued a statement from Hyderabad, describing the accident as “extremely tragic.”