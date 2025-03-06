Police Akka prog to solve problems of girls

Nirmal: District SP Dr Janaki Sharmila has taken another step forward in the name of Police Akka programme for the safety of women and girls. One day in every month in the district visiting girls’ educational institutions...night stay in hostels... As part of this programme, she conducted zoom meetings with 18 women officers at the district police headquarters on Wednesday and gave directions to them.

In cybercrime and other matters especially the students are the most victims, Nirmal District Police is taking steps to solve the problems of the students in the school with a new idea. with the intention that only if there is a woman there will understand the problems of the girl child 18 women constables have been appointed as negotiators for the 18 schools of the district and each school is a woman.

Additional SP Upender Reddy ASP’s Avinash Kumar, Rajesh Meena and other police personnel participated in this programm