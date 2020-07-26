Police arrest Uttam Kumar in Warangal ahead of 'Chalo Mallaram'

Warangal: The police on Sunday foiled the bid of the Congress' protest march, christened as 'Chalo Mallaram', stalling its leaders including TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy who were proceeding to Mallaram village under Malhar mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.

The cops who arrested Uttam Kumar Reddy at Jangaon shifted him to Lingala Ghanpur police station. The CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was also arrested at Raghunathpally in Jangaon district. On Saturday night, the police placed several Congress leaders including DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy in the erstwhile Warangal district under house arrest. Mulugu MLA Seethakka was also placed under house arrest at Hanamkonda.

It may be noted here that the Congress' Scheduled Caste wing called for Chalo Mallaram march to protest atrocities against dalits under the TRS government. The protest coming in the wake of a dalit youth Revuli Raja's murder at Mallaram on July 6.