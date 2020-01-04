Police department will take CM's pet project forward: DGP Mahendar Reddy

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy on Friday declared 2020 as the 'Year of Women Protection and Road Safety.'

After participating in the New Year celebrations at DGP office and cutting the cake along with senior police officials, the DGP said Police department would take part in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's pet project "Each one-Teach one" with greater eager and enthusiasm.

Addressing the media, the DGP said under the project one police unit would educate 20 illiterates in the district. He also said the programme was a noble one and aimed at increasing the percentage of literates in the State.

The DGP also urged the police personnel to create awareness among the people about their rights and responsibilities to create a better society.