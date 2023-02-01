Police foil SDF protest bid

Warangal: The Subedari Police foiled an attempt of former IAS officer and convener of the Social Democratic Forum (SDF) Akunuri Murali from staging a protest in Hanumakonda on Tuesday.

The police reportedly broke open the doors of a house in Ambedkar Colony, Balasamudram area, in which Murali and the SDF co-convener Dr Pruthviraj were sleeping, and took them into preventive custody at around 3.30 am. It may be mentioned here that SDF leaders were scheduled to stage a protest in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, demanding distribution of double bedroom houses that were constructed some five years ago.

Speaking to The Hans India, Murali criticised the State Government for not distributing the double bedroom houses to the eligible beneficiaries. "The construction of as many as 540 double bedroom houses was completed some five years ago; however, the administration is yet to handover the houses to eligible beneficiaries. With an intention to benefit his loyalists, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar has been delaying the distribution process by citing various reasons," Murali said. He found fault with the government for not distributing nearly one lakh double bedroom houses that are ready for occupation in the State. He said that the corrupt practices of the ruling party leaders denied justice to the poor.

Murali who led a protest in Bhupalpally on Monday, urging the government for the distribution of double bedroom houses at Veshalapalle, had plans to stage a similar protest in Hanumakonda demanding handover of houses at Ambedkar Colony. The Bhupalpally police who arrested Murali on Monday released him on station bail.