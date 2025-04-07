Police Forces Withdrawn from HCU Campus Following Deputy CM Bhatti’s Letter

Hyderabad: Police forces deployed at the University of Hyderabad (HCU) have been withdrawn following a formal request by Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister, Mr Bhatti Vikramarka. The move comes in response to appeals from civil society groups and faculty members concerned about the prolonged police presence on campus.

In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of HCU, the Deputy CM advised the university administration to take appropriate self-security measures to maintain order. Emphasising the autonomy of educational institutions, Mr Bhatti stated that the responsibility of maintaining peace and security within the campus lies primarily with the university authorities.

“The presence of external security forces within a higher education institution should only be a last resort,” Mr Bhatti remarked. “Given the recent appeals and the current atmosphere, we believe the university is capable of handling its internal matters independently.”

The withdrawal follows weeks of unrest and heightened tensions on campus over various student and administrative issues. Civil rights groups and members of the academic community had expressed concerns about the impact of police presence on the academic environment and student morale.

University officials have yet to release a formal statement on the latest developments, but sources suggest that internal security protocols are being reviewed and updated in light of the Deputy CM’s guidance.

The situation remains calm, with students cautiously optimistic that this decision marks a return to normalcy on campus.