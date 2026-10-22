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Police Martyr Day observed with tributes at Lingampet
In Short
olice officers and martyrs’ family members offered floral tributes, while armed personnel presented a ceremonial salute.
Rajanna- Sircilla: Rajanna Sircilla district Superintendent of Police Mahesh B Gite paid tributes to police martyrs at a memorial near Lingampet village in Chandurthi mandal on Wednesday, marking Police Commemoration Day.
Police officers and martyrs’ family members offered floral tributes, while armed personnel presented a ceremonial salute. A two-minute silence was observed, and the names of 154 police personnel who died in the line of duty across the country during the past year were read out. Speaking on the occasion, Gite said the sacrifices of police personnel in safeguarding law and order would continue to inspire society and the police force.
He later interacted with the martyrs’ families, enquired about their welfare and assured them that their grievances would be addressed promptly. Mementoes were also presented to them.
The department will organise blood donation camps, cycle rallies, candlelight marches, runs and competitions until October 31. DSPs Nagendrachari, Srinivas and Venkateshwarlu, along with other officers and personnel, attended the programme.
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