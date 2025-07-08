Poll-wary TG Congress plans to galvanise party apparatus

Hyderabad: As part of a strategic effort to strengthen the party and expedite its organisational restructuring, the Congress party has appointed ten District In-Charges for erstwhile districts in Telangana. Their primary focus will be on constituting organisational committees from the village to the district level. With an eye on the upcoming local body polls, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has instructed the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders to propose names for these committees at various levels within the next ten days.

According to party sources, the AICC has directed the PCC to revamp all committees and fill vacant Corporation posts by the end of July, as part of its preparations for the forthcoming elections. With a primary focus on strengthening grassroots presence and building on the momentum from Friday’s public meeting in L B Stadium, these committees will be restructured from the village level upwards. This initiative is expected not only to fortify the party but also to enhance coordination with those in government.

On Monday, PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud announced the appointment of district-wise In-Charges across the state. This announcement followed a Zoom meeting with district In-Charges and senior party leaders. The virtual meeting was attended by AICC State In-Charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Mahesh Kumar, and In-Charges representing the ten combined districts of Telangana. During the meeting, Meenakshi Natarajan explained the organisational modalities and emphasised the urgent need for swift action to build the party structure from the village to the district level.

The AICC In-Charge stressed the importance of grassroots-level mobilisation and urged party leaders to move swiftly. She stated that the formation of committees at the mandal, constituency, and district levels would begin shortly to energise the party’s presence across Telangana. Following the earlier appointment of vice-presidents and general secretaries for parliamentary constituencies, Mahesh Kumar Goud announced the names of the joint district In-Charges, which were formally approved by the AICC In-Charge. These include CWC special invitee Challa Vamsi Chand Reddy (Khammam), AICC secretary Sampath Kumar (Nalgonda), Minister Adluri Lakshman (Warangal), Minister Ponnam Prabhakar (Medak), PCC working president T Jagga Reddy (Hyderabad), PAC member Kusuma Kumar (Mahbubnagar), MP M Anil Yadav (Adilabad), MLC Addanki Dayakar (Karimnagar), Waqf Board chairman Azmatullah Hussaini (Nizamabad), and chairman of the Sports Authority K Shiv Sena Reddy (Ranga Reddy).

The PCC leadership has been actively working to revive the party at the grassroots level following recent electoral setbacks. The appointment of joint district In-Charges is part of a broader strategy to rebuild the Congress organisation in Telangana and prepare comprehensively for upcoming elections.