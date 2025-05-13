Ponguleti distributes KL cheques

Khammam: “Despite the poor economic situation of the State, we are providing financial assistance to the poor,” said Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

On Monday, the minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 14 beneficiaries of Kusumanchi mandal at the Paleru constituency MLA camp office in Kusumanchi.

Chairman of the State Warehousing Corporation Rayala Nageswara Rao, Chairman of the State Irrigation Development Corporation Muvva Vijay Babu, Kusumanchi Mandal In-charge Tehsildar Karunasri, officers of various departments, public representatives and others participated in this programme.