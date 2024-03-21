Live
Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and his wife extends greetings to Telangana incharge governor
Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, National Co-incharge BJP Tamilnadu and Loksabha election's incharge BJP Tamilnadu and Karnataka
Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, National Co-incharge BJP Tamilnadu and Loksabha election's incharge BJP Tamilnadu and Karnataka, and his wife Geeta Reddy Extend Congratulations to CP Radhakrishna on Assuming Office as incharge Governor of Telangana.
They expressed their best wishes for his tenure and presented Spiritual books printed by Master's Book world.
In a heartwarming gesture, Governor CP Radhakrishna conveyed birthday wishes to Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.
