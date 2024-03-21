Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and his wife extends greetings to Telangana incharge governor

Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, National Co-incharge BJP Tamilnadu and Loksabha election's incharge BJP Tamilnadu and Karnataka, and his wife Geeta Reddy Extend Congratulations to CP Radhakrishna on Assuming Office as incharge Governor of Telangana.

Met and congratulated H.E @CPRGuv Ji, the new in-charge Governor of Telangana, along with my wife Smt. Geetha Reddy and presented Spiritual books printed by Master's Book world. Later Hon'ble Governor conveyed greetings and best wishes on my birthday occasion.@rashtrapatibhvn… pic.twitter.com/50YsKKSRZ0 — Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ReddySudhakar21) March 21, 2024

They expressed their best wishes for his tenure and presented Spiritual books printed by Master's Book world.

In a heartwarming gesture, Governor CP Radhakrishna conveyed birthday wishes to Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.