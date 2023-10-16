Ponnala Lakshmaiah joins in BRS, KCR welcomes him

Former minister and Congress leader from Jangaon Ponnala Lakshmaiah joined the BRS party in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a public meeting at Jangaon on Monday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister draped a pink scarf on him and invited him into the party. Also, many leaders from Jangaon joined in Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponnala Lakshmaiah expressed his disappointment with the treatment he received while being in the Congress party. He stated that despite his 45 years of hard work, he did not achieve the desired outcome. He mentioned that his focus will now be on working for the development of the weaker sections.

It is worth noting that Ponnala Lakshmaiah, the former TPCC president, resigned from the Congress party three days ago. His resignation came amidst indications that he would not receive the Jangaon ticket. Ponnala, who had been a strong supporter of the Congress for over 40 years, has now become a topic of discussion for joining the BRS party, which is gaining prominence at a regional and national level.

He joined the Congress party with the name "Dollar Lakshmaiah" and has held various positions at the state, national, and ministerial levels. Despite his loyalty to the Congress, Ponnala finds himself in a different party, sharing his political future with another party.