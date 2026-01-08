Ponnam slams KTR over offensive remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday launched a stinging counter-attack on former minister KTR, condemning the language used by the BRS leader against Congress veteran Rahul Gandhi. Ponnam alleged that KTR’s recent verbal outbursts indicate that his political frustration has reached a “peak” following a series of electoral setbacks.

“In your frustration, you have lost all patience. You seem to believe that by criticising a leader of Rahul Gandhi’s stature with such language, you will elevate your own status,” Ponnam said. He reminded the BRS working president that the Gandhi family has a historic legacy of sacrifice, having given their lives first for India’s independence and later for the unity of the nation.

The Transport Minister further cautioned KTR that attacking Rahul Gandhi over personal matters would only diminish his own standing in the eyes of the public. “You are losing your respect, KTR. In politics, there is room for criticism and counter-criticism, but using such derogatory language only exposes your impatience,” he added.

Warning of a strong public reaction, Ponnam suggested that the people of Telangana would “teach a lesson” to those who disrespect national leaders. He concluded by noting that the electorate has already sent a clear message to the BRS leadership through multiple defeats, and urged KTR to maintain political decorum.