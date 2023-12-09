Portfolios today: Revanth gets Congress nod to induct 6 more

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has finalised the portfolios of his 11 Cabinet ministers and got the approval from the Congress high command to induct another 6 ministers into his newly-constituted Cabinet soon.



Revanth who air-dashed to Delhi on Friday afternoon met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and party in-charge Manikrao Thakre and discussed the expansion of the Cabinet. The expansion is likely to take place soon after the Assembly session.

It is learnt that key portfolios like Home, Finance, Revenue, Medical & Health, Education, IT and Industries would be given to the seniormost leaders in the Cabinet.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha and D Sridhar Babu would get the key portfolios.



Sources said that Rahul Gandhi approved Revanth’s proposal to induct a few senior leaders like Mohd Ali Shabbir and T Jeevan Reddy into the Cabinet though they could not win in the Assembly elections. Sources said the Congress high command will release the list of portfolios which are being allotted to the ministers on Saturday. Revanth also met the Lok Sabha Speaker and submitted his resignation from the Lok Sabha and wrote an open letter to the voters of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Segment thanking them for electing him as MP in the 2019 elections.