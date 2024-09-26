Post aspirants rev up jockeying as 'Meet Your Minister' begins

Hyderabad: Scores of Congress aspirants seeking positions swarmed around Health Minister Damodara Raja Narsimha and PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud as the party launched the ‘MukhaMukhi’ (Meet Your Minister) grievance redressal program.

The semiweekly initiative, modeled after the Prajavani program, became a platform for party workers seeking administrative positions. With the Congress providing an opportunity for both party members and the general public to voice their concerns, hundreds flocked to Gandhi Bhavan, creating a festive atmosphere. “I had hoped to get the party ticket for the Assembly polls. Despite all my efforts, I failed to gain recognition. However, I am not giving up and hope luck will smile on me in 2025, as an MLC,” quipped one aspiring legislator.

On the first day, nearly 300 applications from individuals and organizations were received. Many concerns from the public related to the health department. Issues included grievances from ‘victims’ of GO 317, land disputes, requests for transfers, employment, ration cards, and Indiramma housing. Over 10% of these grievances were reportedly resolved after the Minister contacted concerned officials for intervention, primarily regarding issues at Gandhi and Osmania hospitals, as well as unresolved matters at various police stations.

The four-hour program began at 11 AM and continued until 3:30 PM. Separate counters were established to receive applications from women, disabled individuals, and senior citizens. Applications collected at Gandhi Bhavan were later organized and computerized by party staff for review by the PCC leadership before being forwarded to the appropriate ministers.

“This initiative reflects the Congress government’s commitment to resolving the issues faced by the public. This will be an ongoing process, with ministers available for the public and party workers twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays,” said PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

After the event, the Health Minister called the initiative a significant step and encouraged people to take advantage of it. He assured that the Prajapalana government aims to bridge the gap between the public and administration. The submitted representations would reach the relevant departments, and issues would hopefully be resolved swiftly. “All types of issues will be addressed, whether from common citizens or party members. Such programs were previously absent in Telangana, but there is a noticeable change now as the government prioritizes hearing people’s grievances,” the Minister stated.