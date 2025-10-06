Post-holiday rush peaks on Hyd–Vja highway

Choutuppal/Bibinagar: With the conclusion of the Dasara festival celebrations, large numbers of people began their return journeys to cities from their native places. As schools and colleges are set to reopen on Monday, traffic surged massively across major highways, especially the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway. In Choutuppal, traffic congestion stretched for several kilometres, bringing vehicles to a near standstill. The rush, which began early Sunday morning, continued until midnight. The Hyderabad-bound route witnessed the worst gridlock, where vehicles could barely move.

Civil and traffic police worked tirelessly throughout the day to control the situation. Adding to the chaos, the weekly market in Choutuppal town worsened the congestion, leaving commuters and pedestrians struggling to move or crossroads.

Meanwhile, a similar situation prevailed on the Warangal–Hyderabad National Highway, as people returning from villages caused heavy traffic near Bibinagar mandal. At the Gudur toll plaza, vehicles queued up for over two kilometers from Swarnagiri, with traffic crawling late into the night. For the past three days, highways across Telangana have remained jam-packed with post-Dasara return traffic, causing severe inconvenience to commuters and keeping police on high alert to manage the festive rush.