Preps for farmers’ meet reviewed

Gadwal: Additional Collector (Revenue) Lakshmi Narayana has instructed officials to take special measures to ensure a large turnout of farmers for the Farmer Awareness Seminar to be held on the 26th of this month.

On Wednesday, the Additional Collector held a meeting in his chamber with officials from the Panchayat, Agriculture, Horticulture, and DRDA departments to discuss the arrangements for the seminar. He emphasised the need for coordination among officials to make the event a success. The Gadwal Farmer Awareness Seminar is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 26, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Gadwal Agricultural Market Committee (Ganj). He directed the district Panchayat officer, Agriculture, Horticulture, and DRDA officials to take special care to ensure a large attendance of farmers.

Special stalls related to farmers will also be set up, and the focus of the seminar will be to provide awareness about horticulture, with scientists attending to educate the farmers. The meeting was attended by District Panchayat Officer Shyam Sundar, District Horticulture Officer Akbar Basha, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, ADAs, APM, DPM, and other officials.