Live
- TDP, JSP leaders join YSRCP
- Crafting tomorrow’s leaders through innovative higher education
- Beyond salary: Understanding gen Z’s career motivations
- Sivangi: Anandi and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar Team Up for a Domestic Crime Thriller
- Hiring gains speed in hospitality, oil & gas, FMCGs
- Subdued Q4 results fail to boost bourses
- Apple to make own chips for data centres
- Nikhil Siddhartha Battles It Out in 12-Day War Shoot for ‘Swayambhu’
- YSRCP, TDP activists clash at Banaganapalli during campaign
- Visakhapatnam NDA MLA candidate Vamsikrishna wife receives warm welcome in Gnanapuram
Just In
Prime Minister Modi Criticizes Congress and BRS in Vemulawada
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and the BRS (unnamed entity) while addressing allegations of financial...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and the BRS (unnamed entity) while addressing allegations of financial ties with industrial giants Ambani and Adani. Speaking in Vemulawada, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of maintaining close relationships with Ambani and Adani, insinuating that financial transactions had taken place between the parties.
Prime Minister Modi challenged the Congress to disclose the extent of financial support received from Ambani and Adani, highlighting the lack of transparency and accountability in political funding.
Accusing the Congress and BRS of prioritizing personal interests over national welfare, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of putting the nation first. He further criticized the Congress for its alleged involvement in corrupt practices, citing instances such as the Kaleshwaram scam where no action was taken during their tenure in power.