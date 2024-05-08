Prime Minister Modi Criticizes Congress and BRS in Vemulawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and the BRS (unnamed entity) while addressing allegations of financial ties with industrial giants Ambani and Adani. Speaking in Vemulawada, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of maintaining close relationships with Ambani and Adani, insinuating that financial transactions had taken place between the parties.

Prime Minister Modi challenged the Congress to disclose the extent of financial support received from Ambani and Adani, highlighting the lack of transparency and accountability in political funding.

Accusing the Congress and BRS of prioritizing personal interests over national welfare, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of putting the nation first. He further criticized the Congress for its alleged involvement in corrupt practices, citing instances such as the Kaleshwaram scam where no action was taken during their tenure in power.