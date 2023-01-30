Principles of Mahatma Gandhi very much needed now: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, who expressed that his religion was the welfare of the people, regardless of caste and religion groups are still relevant for the country.

The CM remembered the 'Father of Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary (Martyrs Day). He said that, Mahatma Gandhi, who sacrificed his life to maintain national integrity and unity, will always stand as a compass for the progress of this country.

He said that everyone should learn from Gandhi's life the spirit of overcoming obstacles one by one and reaching the shores of victory regardless of the obstacles faced in the process of reaching the goal. "We will move ahead in the light of Gandhiji's aspirations," said Rao.