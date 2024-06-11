Private complaint against CM Revanth

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Monday directed the Special JFCM for Excise cases here to conduct proceedings and decide the private complaint before him as expeditiously as possible in accordance with the law by going into material placed before him. The court disposed of the criminal petition. The judge was adjudicating the petition filed by BJP State general secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu, seeking a direction to the Special JFCM for Excise cases to inquire into the private complaint dated May 14, 2024 U/s. 299 and 300 of CRPC against CM A. Revanth Reddy. He observed that the concerned magistrate, who deals with the complaint has to either take cognisance, issue notice or refer it to the police to investigate. In this case, the magistrate has simply adjourned the complaint to after three months, which was faulted by the HC. The Special JFCM for Excise cases had adjourned the complaint to July 6, 2024 without going into the contents.

The complaint is that the CM at a public meeting on May 4, “Jana Jatara Sabha Parliamentary Elections” at Prakasam Stadium, Kothagudem. Had said that the BJP, if voted to power, will alter the Constitution and remove reservations for SC, ST and BCs.

The petitioner disputed the CM’s speech and informed the court that the BJP leaders never said that, if the BJP comes to power, it will alter the Constitution and will remove reservations for SCs, STs and BCs. Devineni Vijay Kumar, senior counsel, who appeared for the petitioner, sought a day to day adjudication of the complaint.

Writs to disqualify 3 BRS MLA who defected to Cong: Hearing adjourned to June 27 for filing counter-affidavits

On Monday Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy directed the Principal Secretary (Law and Legislative Affairs); Secretary Legislative Assembly, Secretary, Election Commission, BRS MLAs Danam Nagender, (Khairatabad),Tellam Venkata Rao, (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and Kadiam Srihari (Ghanpur) to file their counter-affidavits by June 27 for further adjudication of the writ petitions filed challenging the MLAs’ defection to the Congress without resigning from the party.

The court had issued notices to the above officials and the MLAs on April 30 and 15 this year. As on June 10 the counter-affidavits have not been filed. It is pertinent here to mention that the disqualification petitions pertaining to the MLAs were handed over to the Government Pleader (GAD) in the open court hall, directing her to ensure that they reach the Assembly Speaker’s office, and an acknowledgment regarding receipt of the petitions were also given to the counsels of the petitioners. The judge was adjudicating (i) writ petition filed by Padi Kaushik Reddy, BRS MLA (Huzurabad), seeking disqualification of Nagender. The other petition was filed by Kuna Pandu Vivekananda, BRS MLA, seeking disqualification of Venkata Rao and Srihari.