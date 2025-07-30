Prof. B S Murty of IIT Hyderabad Appointed President of Indian Institute of Metals

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is proud to announce the election of its Director, Prof. B. S. Murty, as the President of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM). IIM is a prestigious professional organisation that represents Metallurgical and Materials Engineering professionals across academia, industry, and research. Prof. Murty’s appointment was officially announced during the 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IIM, held recently in Kolkata. He will take office on August 1, 2025.

Prof. Murty succeeds Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, who served as President until now. Prof. Murty is poised to guide IIM toward an ambitious agenda focused on enhancing its scientific and technological impact. In his address at the AGM, he shared his vision for IIM, emphasising the importance of "carrying forward the rich legacy of the organisation while actively advancing its vision and mission."

He committed to enhancing engagement with young professionals and creating dynamic platforms for knowledge sharing, technological dissemination, and cross-sector collaboration. “Strengthening ties between IIM and stakeholders from industry, academia, research institutions, and professional bodies—both nationally and internationally—will be a key priority,” he stated.

Prof. Murty’s academic and professional journey spans over four decades. He began with a Diploma in Metallurgy in 1983, earned his Bachelor of Engineering from VRCE Nagpur, and obtained his Master’s degree and PhD from IISc Bangalore. He has held significant academic positions at IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras. Since 2019, he has served as the Director of IIT Hyderabad, currently in his second term, which runs through 2030.

Internationally recognised for his contributions to non-equilibrium materials processing and high entropy alloys, Prof. Murty has authored over 500 journal publications, guided 56 PhD students, completed 75 sponsored projects worth Rs 200 crore, and holds more than 15 patents. His accolades include the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, the National Metallurgist Award, an honorary doctorate from Deakin University, and several lifetime achievement honours. He is a Fellow of all three Indian science academies and the World Academy of Sciences.

Founded in 1946 with just 42 members, the Indian Institute of Metals now boasts a network of over 10,000 professionals. Under Prof. Murty’s leadership, IIM is expected to strengthen India’s position as a leader in metallurgy, materials science, and manufacturing technologies.