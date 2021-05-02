Property tax payers to get 5% discount till May 30

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday one more time extended the early bird offer for property tax payers in all municipalities and municipalities corporations of the State. With this the tax payers can pay the tax till May 30 by availing the discount of 5%.

The principal secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department Aravind Kumar issued orders to this effect and extended the date from April 30 to May 30.

In his orders, he said that the State government had extended the orders by keeping in view of the problems faced by the people of the State. Under the scheme, the people can pay their tax dues by availing a discount of five per cent.