Provide 18 hrs power to farm sector, demands Congress

Mahbubnagar: The Congress leaders and workers staged protest against frequent power cuts in villages and demanded that the government ensure at least 18 hours of 3 phase power supply to the farming sector and should not cut power as the farmers are facing lot of problems as their crops are drying and causing heavy losses due to intermittent power cuts.

While giving a representation to the line inspector Narender at Devarkadra Electricity Department office, G Madhusudhan Reddy, Devarkadra constitutency Congress in charge and TPCC secretary slammed the TRS government for fooling the agriculture farmers by falsely claiming that the government is providing 24 hours of free power to the farming sector, while in reality not even 9 hours of 3 phase power is being provided to the farmers.

Later on, the TPCC secretary held a press conference at Addakula mandal headquarters along with mandal Congress party leaders and lamented the TRS government's attitude towards the farmers. "The TRS government has not even implemented a single promise to the people full fledge. While the TRS leaders, MLAs and ministers are claiming 24 hours power to the farming sector, the situation is completely different. Many farmers are facing losses as their crops have got dried up due to lack of 3 phase power. "We have given a representation to the line inspector to immediately provide at least 18 hours of 3 phase power to farmers if not 24 hours," said the TPCC secretary.

Adding further the TPCC secretary expressed concern that instead of providing 3 phase power supply, the electricity department authorities are providing 2 phase power with this the agriculture pump sets will not run. Moreover, the 3 phase current which the government is claiming is being provided not even for 9 hours and that too it is not coming continuously because of which the agriculture crops are not getting adequate water and drying up.

As most of the crops like paddy, vegetables and others are drying up due to regular power cuts, the TPCC secretary demanded the government continuously provide 3-phase power and at least 18 hours if not 24 hours till the time harvest and save the farming community from losses.