Public cooperation urged for survey

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan made it clear that people should participate in the comprehensive house-to-house family survey conducted by the government and provide details and cooperate.

District Collector visited Khammam rural mandal on Wednesday and inspected the comprehensive house-to-family survey being conducted in Pedtanda. He spoke to the victims of flood in Pedtanda on the occasion. He informed that in Khammam district, around 25,000 families were compensated for incurring losses due to floods. As many as 838 families received compensation in Pedthanda.

He said that the house listing should be completed from November 6 to 8 and a sticker should be affixed to each house. He said that the details of each family should be collected. The Collector said that a precise schedule should be designed regarding the survey, the date and place of the survey should be given prior information and necessary details should be prepared.

The comprehensive house-to-house family survey will not result in the cancellation of any schemes for the people, this survey is being conducted only for the implementation of more welfare schemes and development programs for the people, and people are requested to cooperate with the authorities by providing full details without any misconceptions.