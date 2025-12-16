Potti Sriramulu’s sacrifice is immortal in Andhra statehood movement

Nandyal: State Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq on Monday said that the sacrifice of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, who waged a prolonged struggle with an unwavering resolve for a separate state for Telugu people, remains immortal in history. The Minister, along with District Collector G Rajakumari, paid floral tributes to the statue of Potti Sriramulu at Sanjeevanagar Gate in Nandyal on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister recalled that Potti Sriramulu laid down his life to fulfil the aspirations of Telugu people for a separate state. He said Sriramulu’s selfless service, patriotism and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire generations. The Minister noted that Sriramulu’s martyrdom was not only pivotal to the formation of Andhra State but also marked the beginning of linguistic reorganisation of states in the country. He described Sriramulu as the first person in Indian history to sacrifice his life for a linguistic cause.

The Minister further stated that it was due to Sriramulu’s historic fast and sacrifice that the Union Government responded, leading to the formation of Andhra State in 1953 as the first linguistic state in India. This landmark development, he said, inspired similar movements across the nation and paved the way for the reorganisation of states. He urged people to never forget Sriramulu’s sacrifice made to protect the Telugu language, culture and self-respect, and called upon all sections to work responsibly towards the State’s development in line with his ideals.

District Collector G Raja Kumari said Potti Sriramulu embodied the values of non-violence, service, truth and social justice, and laid down his life through an indefinite fast for the cause of statehood.

She stated that his sacrifice occupies a permanent place in the history of the Telugu states and should be etched in golden letters. Calling upon citizens to imbibe his spirit of sacrifice, the Collector appealed to all to work collectively for achieving higher goals and contribute to the overall development of the State. Municipal Commissioner Seshanna, Tahsildar Srivani and other officials and leaders were present at the programme.