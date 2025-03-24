Live
- Anchor Shyamala appears for questioning in betting apps case
- Bengaluru's Housing Market Slows in Q1 2025: Home Sales and New Constructions Decline
- Rushikulya river mouth witnesses 2nd phase mass nesting of Olive Ridleys
- Maoist commanders surrender
- Google Rolls Out Real-Time AI Video Features for Gemini
- Every poor family will get a house: Ponguleti
- Cong leaders vow to protect Constitution
- After Windows, hackers target Mac users
- 66 vehicles seized in cordon & search
- Ministry of Tourism photo competition
Public service prog by phone every Monday
“A telephone public service programme will be held every Monday to help the people of remote areas of the district due to high temperatures,” District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said in a statement on Saturday.
Nirmal: “A telephone public service programme will be held every Monday to help the people of remote areas of the district due to high temperatures,” District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said in a statement on Saturday. In the wake of the high temperatures of the summer season,she said that a telephone public service programme will be organized every Monday from March 24, 10:30 am to 11 am to allow people to submit their applications to the public service programme.
As part of this people can directly express their problems by contacting the phone number 91005 77132 from their homes and send applications through WhatsApp. Meanwhile, the general public service programme will be held as usual from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. She stated in the announcement that people from remote areas of the district should use the Telephone Public Service Program to resolve their problems