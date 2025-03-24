Public service prog by phone every Monday

Nirmal: “A telephone public service programme will be held every Monday to help the people of remote areas of the district due to high temperatures,” District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said in a statement on Saturday. In the wake of the high temperatures of the summer season,she said that a telephone public service programme will be organized every Monday from March 24, 10:30 am to 11 am to allow people to submit their applications to the public service programme.

As part of this people can directly express their problems by contacting the phone number 91005 77132 from their homes and send applications through WhatsApp. Meanwhile, the general public service programme will be held as usual from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. She stated in the announcement that people from remote areas of the district should use the Telephone Public Service Program to resolve their problems