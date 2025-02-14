Live
- Final Deadline for Telangana Netanna Savings Scheme Enrollment – February 15.
- China Forms Planetary Defence Force Amid Growing Asteroid Threat
- "Where is My Scooter?" – Students Launch Postcard Protest Against Congress.
- Grand Arrangements for Maha Shivaratri Festival at Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple.
- Family Conspiracy Unveiled: Seven Arrested for Murder Disguised as Accident in Jogulamba Gadwal.
- DEET App to Enhance Private Sector Job Opportunities in Telangana.
- Pullur Panchayat Secretary Caught Red-Handed by ACB for ₹2 Lakh Bribe.
- Alampur Lawyers Boycott Court in Protest Against Attack on Judge.
- MP D.K. Aruna Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela, Calls It a Blessing.
- Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving: SI Srinivasa Rao Leads Checks at Aija Crossroads.
Just In
Pullur Panchayat Secretary Caught Red-Handed by ACB for ₹2 Lakh Bribe.
Highlights
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have caught Pullur Panchayat Secretary Praveen Kumar Reddy red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh in Undavelli Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district.
Gadwal : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have caught Pullur Panchayat Secretary Praveen Kumar Reddy red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh in Undavelli Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district.
Acting on the instructions of District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Shyam Sunder, Praveen Kumar Reddy was caught while receiving the bribe from a venture manager on the outskirts of Pullur village. The operation was led by ACB DSP Balakrishna, who, along with his team, apprehended the accused on the spot.
Following the arrest, ACB officials have begun conducting searches at the DPO office for further investigation. More details on the case are awaited.
Next Story