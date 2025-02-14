Pullur Panchayat Secretary Caught Red-Handed by ACB for ₹2 Lakh Bribe.

Gadwal : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have caught Pullur Panchayat Secretary Praveen Kumar Reddy red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh in Undavelli Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Acting on the instructions of District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Shyam Sunder, Praveen Kumar Reddy was caught while receiving the bribe from a venture manager on the outskirts of Pullur village. The operation was led by ACB DSP Balakrishna, who, along with his team, apprehended the accused on the spot.

Following the arrest, ACB officials have begun conducting searches at the DPO office for further investigation. More details on the case are awaited.