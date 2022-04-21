Punjab National Bank opens new branch in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Punjab National bank, India's 2nd largest Public Sector Bank, opened its 67th branch of Hyderabad Circle and also its first branch of Wanaparthy district in the town of Wanaparthy on Wednesday.

The branch was inaugurated by Sanjeevan Nikhar, Zonal Manager, Hyderabad. The event was also attended by NVS Prasad Reddy, circle head, Hyderabad, LDM Wanaparthy and other officials from various government departments.

Speaking on the occasion of the new branch opening, Sanjeevan Nikhar, Zonal Manager said, "the opening of our Wanaparthy branch reinforces our commitment in providing banking services to customers through a fast expanding network of branches and other banking channels. Given our vision to position PNB as the most preferred bank, we assure to provide timely services to our customers and cater their banking needs in a smooth manner.

We wish to inform the people of Wanaparthy that now they can avail the services of our bank in their home town without any hassle and enjoy the benefits of our bank products."

Further, NVS Prasad Reddy, circle head said, "we are very happy to open our new branch here at Wanaparthy given the potential and scope of avenues for banking services. The branch shall cater to all basic banking transaction and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products, wealth products and einancial services covering retail, agri and MSME lending."

The branch conveyed sanction letters to MSME, retail and agri borrowers and opened new deposit accounts on the occasion.