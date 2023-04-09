Puvvada calls for 'BJP Hatao, Singareni Bachao'

Kothagudem: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has said that the central government is plotting to get its hands dirty by completely privatising Singareni.

Recently, in the wake of the Centre's decision to auction the coal mines in Singareni once again, a Maha Dharna programme was organised under the leadership of the BRS party in Kothagudem against the Central Government. The district MPs, MLAs and MLC and a huge number of party leaders and workers took out the Maha Dharna and made it a grand success.

Speaking on the occasion, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar came down heavily on BJP-led Central government.

He said that Singareni is not just a company. It is a gold mine for the State of Telangana. On the one hand, the Telangana government has repeatedly appealed to the Centre to stop Singareni's privatisation efforts, but the Center has brought the mining auction process to the fore once again, Ajay Kumar said.

He expressed his concern that there has been no response from the private companies who have already tried the auction process of mines many times, and on the other hand, they have been asking for these mines to be allocated directly to Singareni for many years, but the central government is not paying attention.

The workers of Singareni said that even though the people of Telangana have unanimously requested to allocate mines exclusively for Singareni, yet again the center has given notification for the auction of Satthupalli Block 3, Shravana Palli and Pena Gadapa mines.

Puvwada demanded that the decision taken by the central government to conduct the auction process for these mines from March 29 to May 30 should be immediately withdrawn and coal mines should be allocated directly to Singareni regardless of the auction process.

He said that the central government is repeatedly carrying out Singareni privatisation conspiracies with the malicious intention of hitting Telangana.

He reminded that the Singareni privatisation efforts have already been strongly opposed on behalf of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as well as the Telangana government.

He said, it must be noted that Chief Minister and party president KCR had previously written a letter to the Central Government to directly allocate the necessary coal mines to Singareni.

However, the Minister alleged that the central government, which is already selling off many public sector enterprises that are running at a profit, is trying to convince Singareni.

He said the central government is moving steps as part of a conspiracy to make Singareni, which is on the path of profits, not allot coal mines in the future.

He said that the central government, which is playing hide and seek in the matter of privatization of Singareni, is raising the curtain on the internal conspiracy.

He questioned whether anyone in the central government has the guts to say why there is a need to privatise Singareni, which is creating new records in production, profits and PLF. He asked if the Prime Minister does not know that if Singareni goes into crisis, the thermal power generation system of South India will collapse.

He made it clear that the BJP's evil intention is to make the livelihood of the rice farmers who depended on boreholes again. He said that the central government could not bear to see the recognition and respect of the Kaleshwaram project which was built in the state in a prestigious manner.

He warned that if the central government does not back down on the privatisation of Singareni, then the siren will sound, and another public movement will be built. He said that in the past, the separate state movement had flown from Singareni and kissed the destination.

Minister Puvvada Ajay warned that the central government must collapse with the rising power this time. He called up the party leader should work on slogan "BJP Hatao Singareni Bachao".

Rajya Sabha member Vadviraju Ravichandra, MLA's Rega Kantha Rao, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Sandra Venkataweeraiah, Kandala Upendra Reddy, Mecha Nageswara Rao, Banoth Haripriya, Lavudya Ramulu Naik, MLC Tatha Madhu, ZP Chairman Khammam Lingala Kamal Raju, Khammam Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, Suda Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCCB DCMS Chairman Nagabhushanam, Seshagiri Rao, former MLC Venkat Rao, and public representatives, trade union leaders, party leaders participated.