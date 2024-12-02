R S Praveen Kumar Asks Revanth Reddy to Hand Over Education Department to BRS

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Telangana Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader RS Praveen Kumar has criticized the state government over the condition of Gurukul schools in Telangana. He highlighted several challenges faced by these residential institutions and questioned the government's capability to manage them effectively.
Addressing the issue, Praveen Kumar stated, "There are numerous problems in the Gurukul schools. If this government cannot handle the education sector, they should hand it over to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). We will take care of the children and ensure their future is safeguarded."
The statement comes amidst growing concerns over the infrastructure, administration, and quality of education in Gurukul schools, which primarily serve students from marginalized communities. Praveen Kumar, a former IPS officer and prominent advocate for education reform, urged the government to prioritize the welfare of students and address the shortcomings in the education sector.
His remarks have sparked political discussions, with opposition parties questioning the government's commitment to providing quality education. Meanwhile, the ruling party has yet to respond to his comments.
The condition of Gurukul schools continues to be a critical issue in the state, with stakeholders calling for immediate attention and reform.