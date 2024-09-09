Rachakonda CP Sudhir Babu Inspects Ganesh Immersion Arrangements at Sarur Nagar Pond

Rachakonda : In a proactive move to ensure a smooth celebration of Ganesh Navratri, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudhir Babu IPS conducted a site inspection at Sarur Nagar pond today. This visit was part of the preparations for the upcoming Ganesh immersion festivities.

Following the inspection, Commissioner Sudhir Babu addressed the media, assuring the public that comprehensive measures are in place to facilitate a safe and orderly immersion process, similar to previous years. He highlighted that eight cranes will be set up specifically for immersion activities at Sarur Nagar, alongside essential amenities such as barricades, fresh water accommodations, swimming pools, and adequate lighting, all coordinated in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

To enhance security during the immersion day, the Commissioner mentioned the installation of 55 CCTV cameras aimed at preventing any potential incidents. He emphasized the importance of inter-departmental cooperation, stating that a coordination meeting has been held with officials from various government sectors to enhance security and ensure the festivities proceed without any hitches.

The inspection was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar IPS and other senior officers, underscoring the commitment of the Rachakonda police to uphold safety and security during the festival.