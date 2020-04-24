Rachakonda police adopt orphanages, old-age homes

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Friday adopted the old age homes, orphanages and homes for specially-abled persons in its commissionerate.



The Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Mahesh Bhagwat said that these homes are mostly dependent on the services of kind-hearted people in the society and during the lockdown, these homes are being deprived of such good Samaritans, as they are unable to venture out to manage things.

He noted, "As we have been interacting with so many people during the lockdown, the one thing which I have noticed is that these people, staying in such homes are being deprived of food, care and attention. So, on behalf of the entire Rachakonda police, I decided to adopt these homes and with the help of other officers from our commissionerate we have identified the homes which are in dire need of ration, medicines and safety equipment."

"After finalizing the desired homes, we have given the responsibility of these homes on the respective SHO's and once the SHO's submit their report, we will coordinate with the donors and volunteers and will direct the relief material unswervingly to the homes with the help of concerned SHO," added the officer. The Rachakonda police have so far reached out to 30 homes which constitute orphans, senior citizens and specially-abled people.