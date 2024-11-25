Rachakonda police issues prohibitory orders in view of TGPSC tests

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police issued prohibitory orders for ten days between November 25 and December 8, in view of TGPSC (Telangana Public Service Commission) departmental tests.

According to the orders, it is prohibited to gather four or more persons within a radius of 200 metres of the examination centre. The exams will be held on November 25, then from November 27 to December 3, and on December 7, 8. The orders were issued by the Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu under Section 163 of BNSS Act. Anyone violating the orders will be prosecuted, the police stated.