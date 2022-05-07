Rahul asks T Congress leaders to bring party back to power

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi stated that KCR family have tortured the people of Telangana. The AICC leader chaired a crucial meeting with the senior leaders at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday. The Congress leader is believed to have spoken about the future course of action for the party. He said to have clearly stated on the tickets to be given to the candidate only after verifying the individual's history. He said to have clarified that ticket would be given to those who have educational background are very close to the farmers and the common man. He said that Sonia Gandhi offered separate State of Telangana for development sake but neither the Congress chief not the people are happy with the development in the State. He stated that everyone should work for the landslide victory of Congress in the next Assembly elections.

He also said that people want the pro-farmer Congress to come to power. He suggested that the leaders should stop coming to Delhi and sitting in Hyderabad instead should visit the villages to find out the problems faced by the people. He clarified that any leader trying to gain benefit through backdoor will not be entertained. He also said to have suggested to work together keeping the family differences aside. He warned the leaders not to involve media in rift issues which eventually spoils the name of the party. He also warned that the in differences within the party should be solved at the earliest and it should not come to Delhi. He said that the high command had asked the Telangana Congress leaders to work to bring the party back to power and not for dissidents within the party.

Earlier in the day, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited Chanchalguda jail where 18 NSUI leaders are imprisoned. The AICC leader met the leaders and interacted with them for a while. The jai authorities have deployed heavy security at Chanchalguda jail during the visit of AICC leader. It is believed that around 300 policemen were deployed at the Central jail. The jail authorities also halted the Mulakhat time for the prisoners in wake of Rahul's visit. The Mulkhat time for inmates was stopped briefly and would continue after Rahul leaves the jail. However, the officials had given permission to two of Congress leaders to meet the imprisoned NSUI leaders. The AICC leader and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy met the NSUI leaders there. The police had tought time to control the Congress party leaders, workers and activists who thronged Chanchalguda jail.

On Friday, The Congress will never join hands with TRS which betrayed the Telangana people and plundered their resources, declared AICC leader Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Arts and Science College Grounds here on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, "Telangana is under the rule of a 'Raja' who never heeds to the aspirations of the people. Only a Chief Minister will listen to the people's voice." Eight years have elapsed since the formation of the state and it's time to retrospect what it gained all these years. The very concept of Telangana and the dream of the people remained unfulfilled. However, one family was able to harvest all the fruits of a separate state, Rahul said, in a veiled attack against KCR. Apparently, the senior Congress leader didn't even utter the name of KCR not even once during his speech.

The Congress will never ever forge any alliance with the TRS and those party leaders who talk about it will be expelled from the party, he asserted. The BJP and the TRS have been sailing hand in glove with each other. The BJP, which has no capacity to clinch power in Telangana, wants a remote-control government in the state, he said, recalling the TRS' support to three farm laws. In return, the BJP-led Central government has been protecting the TRS government which was mired in corruption, he added. Dwelling on farmers' issues, Rahul Gandhi asserted that 'Warangal Declaration' is not just a document but an assurance to empower the farmers.

"Against all odds, Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana, but because of one person's greed, the people are yet to realise their dreams," he said. "Farmers need not have to worry. They will get a minimum support price of Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy. The Congress will also waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh at one-go as soon as it assumes power in TS," Rahul Gandhi said.

Before addressing the massive gathering, Rahul interacted with the families of those farmers who committed suicide. A galaxy of Congress leaders – N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Manickam Tagore, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Madhu Yashki Goud, D Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy were among others present.