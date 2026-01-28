Rail infrastructure boost to ease Malkajgiri traffic

Hyderabad: The long-standing travel grievances of Malkajgiri residents are nearing an end following the foundation stone laying for two major infrastructure projects on January 27. These developments, valued at Rs 87.28 crore, include a Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Vajpayee Nagar and a Limited Height Subway (LHS) near Safilguda.

The primary objective is to eliminate traffic bottlenecks at LC Gate BP No. 8, facilitating a seamless, uninterrupted commute. Beyond saving time, the projects are engineered to bolster road safety for pedestrians and motorists. Funding is provided entirely by the Railways to ensure timely execution, with Rs 74.47 crore sanctioned for the RUB and Rs 12.81 crore for the LHS.

During the ceremony at Neredmet, Eatala Rajender emphasised that these works are part of a broader strategy to modernize Telangana’s rail infrastructure. Marri Rajashekar Reddy noted that the projects fulfil a “long-cherished dream” of the local community. One local resident remarked that after years of gates dictating their schedule, the prospect of a free-flowing road system feels like a major victory for the neighbourhood.