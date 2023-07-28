Rains batter joint Karimnagar district

Karimnagar: Due to the torrential rains that have been lashing the joint Karimnagar district for the past two days, many areas are flooded.

Traffic between many villages and mandal centres was interrupted due to the overflowing of streams and tanks and Godavari river. Colonies in places like Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Peddapelli, Ramagundam and Vemulawada were flooded due to heavy rain.People are suffering due to water entering the houses. This intensity was seen more in Urthubhavan Colony of Huzurabad.

The villagers of Jagtial and Peddapelli districts are being alerted due to the heavy flood coming from Kadem in Godavari. The projects in the joint Karimnagar district were overflowing. As the water level of Godavari reached 9 meters at Kaleswaram, 5 lakh cusecs of water from Lakshmi barrage and 1,30,000 cusecs of water from Annaram barrage are being released downstream.

Heavy floodwater is coming to Yellampalli project in Ramagundam mandal. With this, the authorities have lifted 32 gates to release 3,48,204 cusecs of water downstream while 4,11,315 cusecs of floodwater is coming into the project.

Floodwater is coming to the Parvati Barrage attached to Kaleswaram. As a result, the officials who raised 54 out of 74 gates are releasing the water downstream. While 1,74,000 cusecs of water is coming into the project, the same level of water is being released downstream. The capacity of the project is 8.83 TMCs and currently 3.78 TMCs of water is stored.

The floodwater is gradually coming to Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar. While 91,952 cusecs of flood water is coming into the project, 267 cusecs of flood water is being released. The water capacity of Lower Manair is 24.34 TMCs, currently 15. 385 TMC of water is stored.

Narmala (Upper Manair) project in Gambhiraupeta mandal of Rajanna Sirisilla district receiving 1350 cusecs of flood water and the same amount of water is going out. The water capacity of the project is 2.20 TMCs and it is currently at full water level.

Ten workers were trapped in Gopalpur sand quarry in Manthani mandal. Efforts are being made to rescue them as the flood water reaches around the quarry. Production of 1,20,000 tonnes of coal has stopped in four surface mines under Singareni Ramagundam region. People of Autonagar and New Poratapalli areas under NTPC have been evacuated from there. All of them have been provided facilities in relief camps.

Housing Board Colony in Jammikunta town of Karimnagar district looking like a tank. In Sircilla, traffic between Vemulawada and Jagtial was stopped. Traffic between Vemulawada and Hanumajipet has been stopped due to flood water on Mallaram culvert.. The highest rainfall of 12 cm was recorded in Vemulawada mandal.

Vemulawada town has lost its connection with Satarajupalli and Mallaram villages. Bikkavagu is flowing fiercely in Illantakunta mandal, due to this, the flood water came into the houses of Galipalli and Narsakkapeta villages in Jawaripet. Primary health centre and police station of Konaraopet mandal were caught in flood water.