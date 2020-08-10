Ranga Reddy district local bodies owe Rs 335 crore to TRANSCO

Ranga Reddy: Municipalities and Gram Panchayats across the district owe power dues to the tune of Rs 335 crores to TSTRANSCO.

There are as many as three corporations, 12 Municipalities and 500 Gram Panchayats in the district.

The local bodies owe Rs 335 crore towards street lighting, water supply, power supply to the government buildings in the district. However, even the education and irrigation departments have failed to clear their power bills.

According to sources, Cybercity has a total due of Rs 77.24 crore, Rajendra Nagar has Rs 183.82 crore due, Saroornagar Rs 335.23 crore due.

Government had agreed to pay the dues that are pending till August 2019. For the past few months due to the pending funds from government, dues went higher. However, government told TRANSSCO that all the dues will be paid as a one-time settlement soon.