Ranga Reddy: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy holds meeting with officials on Mission Bhagiratha

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy held Mission Bhagiratha meeting with Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad districts officials on Tuesday at district collectorate.



On the occasion minister said there is no other scheme in entire country like Mission Bhagiratha that supplies water to villages.

She further said that government has started the work to supply water for 1,062 living areas with 2,876 kilometre pipeline worth Rs 436.35 crore in RR district and 1,091 living areas in Vikarabad district.

While already 656 villages are supplied with drinking water under this mission.

All the schools, PHC's and Anganwadi will get this water supply connections.

While 90 % of living areas has water supply already the rest of living areas will have water supply soon, she added.

Minister instructed officials to finish the pending works by end of August.

Vikarabad District Collector Pausami Basu, Ranga Reddy Additional Collector Harish, Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy, MLA's Jaipal Yadav, Manchireddy Kishan, Maheshwar Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, Narender Reddy, MLC Kasireddy Narayanreddy and Mission Bhagiratha engineers were also present.