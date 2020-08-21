Ranga Reddy: Newly elected co-opted members felicitated

Ranga Reddy: MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy felicitated newly elected co-option members in Shamshabad on Thursday Four co-option members were elected from TRS in the co-option election held for Shamshabad Municipality Corporation. The newly elected co-option members are Santosh, Aslam, Kavitha and Prasad Goud.

The MLC on the occasion said that we will develop Shamshabad with help of MLA Prakash Goud and public representatives should not neglect any kind of development works in constituencies and he also asked the media to support everyone in development works.

TRS leader Dodla Venkatesh, Corporators Mekala Venkatesh, Barathamma, Amrutha Reddy and others were present on the occasion