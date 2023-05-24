Rangareddy: BJP leaders visit market yard in Shadnagar

Rangareddy : BJP leaders from Shadnagar constituency undertook an inspection of the damp rice supply at the local market yard on Tuesday, due to the unseasonal rains in recent times. Led by Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, BJP Shadnagar Constituency In-Charge, the leaders expressed apprehension regarding the rice quality and earnestly appealed to the State government to procure discolored paddy at a justifiable rate. During the inspection, Srivardhan Reddy, accompanied by Depalli Ashok Goud, Bhupala Chari, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Malchalam Murali, Harish Mudiraj, Gajjala Praveen, Srinivas Chari, and Palle Hanmant, diligently inspected the stored wet rice at the market yard. Engaging in fruitful discussions with local farmers, they sought vital insights into the state of the grains and the prevailing dynamics of the market.

Nelli Srivardhan Reddy underscored the crucial role of government support for the farming community. He emphasised the necessity of subsidies and equitable purchase prices that would redound to the benefit of farmers. He further stressed the government’s obligation to procure rice without removing any rust, ensuring the acquisition of the unadulterated produce. Moreover, he shed light on the commendable endeavors of the central government in the agricultural sector. He apprised the farmers of the government’s intention, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to subsidise fertilizers such as urea and DAP at a rate of 2400 rupees each. Notably, he highlighted the annual allocation of one lakh crore rupees by the central government to sustain subsidies nationwide. Additionally, he deliberated on the implementation of a crop insurance scheme designed to safeguard the interests of farmers. He expressed an optimistic outlook regarding the benefits arising from the central government’s initiatives, particularly in terms of expanded export opportunities for farmers.