Rangareddy: Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah inaugurates vaccination centre

Rangareddy: Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah inaugurated a Covid vaccination centre set up on Sunday on the premises of Pallavi International School in Himayatnagar village of Moinabad mandal in association with Apollo Hospitals. A large number of people from nearby areas visited the vaccination centre and took the jab.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that everyone should get vaccinated to keep corona at bay. He appreciated the efforts of private companies to make vaccine available to public. The MLA later urged people to maintain social distancing and wear masks besides taking proper precautions.

Moinabad MPP Nakshatram Jayawanth, vice-MPP Mudigonda Raghavendar Yadav, Himayatnagar Sarpanch Mudigonda Manjula Ravi Yadav, Aziznagar Deputy Sarpanch Allam Srinivas Reddy, Pallavi International School chairman Yashik, TRS party leaders, bank director Pati Jaganmohan Reddy, school principal and teachers were present.