Rangareddy: Overwhelmed MLA thanks people

RANGAREDDY: Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar has acknowledged with humility the unwavering support from all sections of society.

Several congratulatory meetings and rallies were organized across several villages including Patigadda, Keshampet, Alwal, and Mangaliguda in Kesampet mandal. The festivities were further enriched with special prayers as part of Christmas celebrations at Patigadda Christian Church, followed by blessings from Christian leaders on Sunday. During these events, Veerlapalli Shankar, former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy, Keshampet ZPTC Vishala Shravan Reddy, and former Kothur ZPTC Shyamsunder Reddy were felicitated.

Addressing the gatherings, the MLA said he would forever be indebted to the people for electing him and holding the Congress party close to their hearts. Pratap Reddy echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the immeasurable value of the community’s affection. They reiterated the Congress party commitment to strive for welfare of all sections with exemplary services.

ZPTC Vishala Shravan Reddy underscored the pivotal role of women in the electoral victory. Former ZPTC Shyamsunder Reddy heralded the victory as a positive indicator for society.

Mandal Congress president Guda Veeresh, Block Congress president Jagadeeswarappa, Minority Leader Ibrahim, and other community leaders were present.