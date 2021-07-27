Ration cards will ward off hunger: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that the government aims to provide ration cards to the poor in State. He distributed ration cards at a programme here along with other officials.

"There were 585,756 ration cards in Hyderabad district to benefit 21,90,034 through the PDS system. Another 56,064 ration cards are being distributed in the district. This will help 2.25 lakh more people.

Yadav said the new card-holders can get rations from August itself," he added.

He asserted that the government was spending Rs 45,000 crore on welfare. "A lot of people are getting ration cards, pensions and housing facilities in the State," he said.

The Minister attributed the schemes to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He further said that the government is determined to avoid hunger problems of the poor and offer basic facilities.

MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, MLC Vani Devi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Reddy were also present.