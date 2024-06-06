Record win for Congress; BRS lags, BJP betters prospects

Khammam: As many 35 candidates ran for the Lok Sabha in the Khammam Parliamentary election, and the Congress easily prevailed. In terms of majority, it shattered the previous records. The largest majority in the 2019 election was 1,68,062 votes received by BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao. However Congress candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy received a majority of 4,67,847 votes. Raghuveer Reddy of the Nalgonda Congress was ranked #1 among candidates who received the most majority in the state, followed by Raghuram Reddy in second place.

Voters numbering 12,41,135 of the total 16,31,039 registered voters in the Khammam Parliament used their right to vote. Raghuram Reddy received 7,66,929 votes, compared to 2,99,082 votes for Nama Nageswara Rao, the BRS candidate, who was his closest competitor. Thandra Vinod Rao, the BJP candidate, received 1,18,636 votes. Renuka Chaudhary, a former Union minister who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in the 2019 elections, received 3,99,397 votes. Compared to the assembly elections, the percentage of votes has climbed.

BRS received 4,67,639 votes (34 percent) and Congress received 7,33,293 votes (54 percent). Although Congress received 2,65,654 more votes than BRS in past elections, the majority was greater than 2 lakh this time. Twelve of the eighteen elections were won by Congress.

There have been eighteen sittings of the Khammam Lok Sabha thus far. Congress has prevailed twelve times in this, including the most recent win.