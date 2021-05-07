Reduce spread of corona: Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy reiterated that the main focus of people should be on reducing the spread of coronavirus. On Thursday, he inspected Covid-19 ward and other wards at district general hospital.

Later, he met corona patients after wearing a PPE Kit and enquired about the treatment at the hospital. He also visited ICU and maternity wards and also inspected blankets and other laundry for the patients and advised them to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Collector ordered the hospital staff to keep the surroundings clean to curb the spread of infection. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other fourth class staff were directed to make regular assessment for any deficiencies in medical services.

He told the doctors and staff to instil confidence among the public on government institutes by providing best treatment. Collector Narayana Reddy told them to use all available resources to provide comfort and best medical services to the patients and their families.

The Collector was accompanied by Hospital in-charge Superintendent Dr Harishchandra Reddy, Deputy Superintendent Dr Nimmala Balraj, Dr Saraswati, Dr Farida and others.