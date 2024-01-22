Resolve the issues received in Praja Vani. DC BM Santhosh

The district Collector BM Santhosh has ordered the officials to resolve the issues of the applications received in Praja Vani on Monday as soon as possible.

Speaking on this occasion the district Collector directed the officials to review the pending applications and resolve the issues recieved from the people from various villages of the district.There were 28 complaints received in the morning at Praja Vani among them 12 were related to land problems,3 Dharani,3 related to Asara pention and remaining were other issues.

He said that the applications should be acknowledged in the H section and they have to put a counter and take report.The applications should be sent to the concerned authorities and the problems should be solved by giving utmost priority.

Later he ordered the concerned officials to take appropriate measures to ensure all the arrangements for the celebration of the Republic day in 26th.

The additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, Welfare officer Mushahida begum, DM HO Shashi Kala and other officials were participated.