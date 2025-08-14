Restore green cover at Kancha Gachibowli: SC

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that the forest devastated at Kancha Gachibowli in April 2025 must be restored. "The state can have an IT park (and all) away from the place. Multiples of the trees uprooted in the area have to be planted," stated the bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, while hearing the suo motu PIL on Kancha Gachibowli forest.

When the state counsels informed the bench that 'everything is stopped' in the area and that a meeting was just held on the matter, and they are working on a larger plan and would come up with a good proposal, the Chief Justice said, "If you come with a good proposal, we'll withdraw all our earlier compliments and give you real compliments."

The Chief Justice had earlier warned of sending the Chief Secretary and other officials associated with the alleged destruction to jail. "The state is looking at the whole proposal in a holistic manner wherein the interest of the environment and the wildlife could be sought to be balanced with the development," recorded the bench and posted the matter to six weeks for further hearing.