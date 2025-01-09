Revalli mandal Government is working hard for farmers' welfare: Bhatti

Wanaparthy dist: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress government has given priority to the welfare of farmers.

The newly established 33/11kv electricity substation in Talpunur, Revalli mandal was inaugurated on Thursday along with Minister Juppalli Krishna Rao and local MLA Megha Reddy.

He said that the substations are being set up with the aim of providing continuous electricity to the villages under the leadership of CM Revanth.