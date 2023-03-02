Revanth accuses BRS leaders of running sand, land & mines mafia

Karimnagar: PCC President A Revanth Reddy accused the BRS leaders of leading sand, land and mines mafia to amass wealth and exterminating if anyone comes in the way of their exploitation. KCRs family was robing natural resources and tortured the farmers who stopped the sand mafia in Nerella with the police. The Congress leader on Wednesday inspected the sand mining going on in Manair river at Ippalapally.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar and his father Ravinder Rao were involved in looting hundreds of crores under benami names. Sand was being transported in four lorries with one permit.

The Congress which was in power for 50 years saved this wealth and benefited the farmers and using JCBs to extract sand was against the rules. The authorities should monitor this area where there are sand dumps, but they were doing so, Revanth Reddy noted.

It became a private empire. Farmers here say that the police have warned those who obstructed the movement of sand lorries. The police have become puppets in the hands of the sand mafia. They are taking action against those who have complained, he said. What was the association of KCR with this robbery should be revealed? If this continues, there was a danger of the area becoming a desert. Even though there was so much looting going on, where did BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who claimed to fight against the government, he posed.

If KCR's family was robbing Manair why Rajender was not fighting, was there any pressure on him from BJP leaders? Why was BJP not complaining about this, Revanth Reddy questioned while adding that Congress would fight against this exploitation until the illegal permits were revoked.

Revanth Reddy demanded Rajender and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to respond to this robbery and announced their action plant to stop this robbery. People should understand the nexus between BRS and BJP. Due to this sand mafia, Kaleswaram got flooded.

BRS attacked our meetings as it feared Congress. But Congress leaders would not be afraid of any attacks and continue the padayatra. They were trying to sidestep the issues with attacks, no matter what they do, the Congress would fight on public issues, Revanth Reddy said.