Revanth calls for foolproof arrangements

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed officials to ensure foolproof and international level arrangements for the Telangana Rising Global Summit, which will be graced by several ambassadors, slated to be held here on December 8 and 9.

He was speaking after reviewing the arrangements at the summit’s venue. Revanth Reddy sought details of security arrangements as several high-ranking international dignitaries and VIPs would be in town for the mega global event. The Chief Minister stressed that the arrangements should be made in such a way that not a single representative should face any kind of difficulty during the two-day summit.

The CM ordered a strict ban on those not related to the summit. Towards this, he said that the list of department wise officials should be prepared in advance.

Stating that he will hold regular reviews on the arrangements, he issued specific orders to the police department to come up with high-end security arrangements. Police personnel, who are deployed at and around the venue, should be provided all facilities required in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief Minister wanted to know details about parking facilities and special arrangements for the media covering the event.